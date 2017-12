Rep. Trent Franks expected to resign

Arizona Congressman Trent Franks is expected to resign, a Republican operative told Fox News on Thursday.

Two Republican consultants also confirmed the decision to The Associated Press but both said they did not know why he was leaving.

Upon leaving the House floor on Thursday, Trent was consoled by fellow Republican members, including Rep. Louis Gohmert, R-Texas, Rep. Robert Aderholt, R-Ala., and Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz.

Trent is currently serving his eight term in Congress -- he was first elected in 2002.

The congressman serves on the Armed Services Committee and the Judiciary Committee, in addition to be a member of the House Freedom Caucus.

He's known to be a staunch fiscal and social conservative with a pro-life stance on abortion. He sponsored House-passed legislation to make it a crime for any person to perform an abortion if the age of the fetus is 20 weeks or more.

Before being elected into Congress, Trent was a small business owner and later served in the Arizona Legislature, according to his website biography.

According to the page, Trent is a strong proponent for smaller government and "believes in personal responsibility, strong national defense, free enterprise, protecting the innocent, and in the timeless truths and principles of the United States Constitution."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Fox News' Mike Emanuel and The Associated Press contributed to this report.