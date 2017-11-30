Pelosi calls for Conyers to resign amid sexual misconduct allegations

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi called for embattled Michigan Rep. John Conyers to resign, amid mounting sexual harassment allegations against the nation's longest-serving congressman.

At her weekly press briefing, Pelosi, D-Calif., called the allegations against Conyers “serious and disappointing.”

“I pray for Congressman Conyers, however, Congressman Conyers should resign,” Pelosi said Thursday. “He has served our Congress and shaped consequential legislation—zero tolerance means consequences for everyone—no matter the great legacy.”