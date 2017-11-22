'IT WAS ME': Trump shoots back at LaVar Ball over release of UCLA players

President Donald Trump fired back Wednesday morning against claims made by outspoken basketball dad LaVar Ball.

The president said he himself deserves full credit for the release of Ball's son and two other UCLA basketball players from a jail in China.

LiAngelo Ball, Cody Riley and Jalen Hill have since returned to the United States.

“It wasn’t the White House, it wasn’t the State Department, it wasn’t father LaVar’s so-called people on the ground in China that got his son out of a long term prison sentence - IT WAS ME,” Trump tweeted early Wednesday morning.

He also took a more personal shot at the father, calling him “just a poor man’s version of Don King, but without the hair. Just think.”

“LaVar, you could have spent the next 5 to 10 years during Thanksgiving with your son in China, but no NBA contract to support you. But remember LaVar, shoplifting is NOT a little thing. It’s a really big deal, especially in China. Ungrateful fool!” Trump added in another tweet.

The elder Ball drew Trump's fury after suggesting that Chinese President Xi Jinping and himself had more to do with securing his son’s freedom than Trump did.

“Did (Trump) help the boys get out? I don’t know. If I was going to thank somebody, I probably would thank President Xi. He’s in China. He’s the president of China,” he said. “I helped my son get out of China. I had some people that had boots on the ground that knew the situation.”

He also disagreed with Trump who called shoplifting “a very big deal in China,” claiming that he has seen “harsher things” here in the U.S.

“I’ve seen 16, 17-year-old kids that have had to go to jail for life, that were my friends,” Ball said. “He wasn’t physical. He returned it. He fessed up to it.”

The Ball-Trump feud has been continuing since last week, reaching a peak on Sunday when Trump suggested on Twitter that the three basketball players should have been left in jail because Ball “is unaccepting of what I did for his son” and “very ungrateful!” after he refused to thank him.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.