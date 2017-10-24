Protester throws Russian flags at Trump, shouts 'treason' after blending in with press

A protester who managed to infiltrate a group of reporters shouted "treason" at President Trump and threw mini-Russian flags at him as the president arrived for a meeting Tuesday with Senate Republicans on Capitol Hill.

The startling scene played out in full view of the cameras as Trump walked down the Capitol halls with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.

“Trump is treason!” a man shouted from an area designated for the press.

He was later identified as Americans Take Action’s Ryan Clayton.

Clayton is known for expressing his anti-Trump views by tossing Russia flags. At the Conservative Political Action Conference in February, he spearheaded the distribution of over 1,000 Russian flags with Trump's name printed across the middle.

Americans Take Action is anti-Trump, with tabs on its website dedicated to his impeachment, “Trump Puppets” and options to “Get Russian Trump Flags.”

Still unclear is how Clayton may have gotten into the press area, as security was extremely tight.

Clayton spoke with congressional security officials after the incident.

The disruption was reminiscent of a 2008 joint-press conference with then-President George W. Bush and then-Iraqi Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki, where an Iraqi television reporter hurled both of his shoes at Bush.

Bush dodged both shoes, and later joked at the incident, saying that all he could “report” was that the shoes were “a size 10.”

Fox News' Brooke Singman, Chad Pergram, Jason Donner and Ben Florance contributed to this report.

