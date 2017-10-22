Trump slams 'wacky' Rep. Wilson, says she's 'disaster for the Dems'

President Trump on Sunday slammed Democratic Rep. Frederica Wilson for disclosing his phone conversation with an Army widow, again calling her “wacky” and a “disaster” for Democrats.

Trump has pummeled Wilson, of Florida, on social media since Tuesday, the day after Wilson listened to his call to the widow of Army Sgt. La David Johnson, then told the public that Trump said, “He knew what he signed up for.”

Johnson was one of four American servicemen killed in an Oct. 4 ambush in Niger.

“Wacky Congresswoman Wilson is the gift that keeps on giving for the Republican Party, a disaster for Dems. You watch her in action & vote R!,” Trump tweeted Sunday.

The tweet was similar to one Saturday in which he first called Wilson “wacky,” though this time Trump seemed to suggest voters should consider her actions when they vote next year on whether to re-elect every House member seeking another term.

Wilson is expected to seek a fifth term in 2018.

“I hope the Fake News Media keeps talking about Wacky Congresswoman Wilson in that she, as a representative, is killing the Democrat Party!” Trump tweeted Saturday.

White House Chief of Staff retired Gen. John Kelly tried Thursday to explain how personal and difficult condolence calls are for military families and leaders who make them.

Kelly, whose military son was killed in Afghanistan, said he became “broken-hearted” upon learning the call to Johnson’s family was made public, and he criticized Wilson for apparently trying to politicize the matter.

Wilson later suggested in newspaper interviews that some in the White House are racist, though she didn’t single out Kelly. And she suggested that Kelly was forced to make public statements on the call to save his job, amid speculation that Trump is unhappy with his performance.

“He will say anything,” she told Politico.