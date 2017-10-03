House votes on 20-week abortion ban, with Trump White House support

The Republican-controlled House is scheduled to vote Tuesday on a bill that would ban abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy -- a measure backed by the Trump White House but still facing long odds in the Senate.

“It’s science: unborn babies feel pain by at least 20 weeks. Late, dismemberment abortions are too extreme for America. #TheyFeelPain,” bill sponsor Rep. Trent Franks, R-Ariz., tweeted Monday.

The White House said Monday that it “strongly supports” the efforts to “secure critical pro-life protections” and that the bill provides children with the “stronger protections” they deserve.

“The bill, if enacted into law, would help to facilitate the culture of life to which our Nation aspires,” the White House also said in a statement. “Additionally, the bill would promote a science-based approach to unborn life, as recent advancements have revealed that the physical structures necessary to experience pain are developed within 20 weeks of fertilization.”

The measure, if enacted into law, would allow the procedure after 20 weeks in the case of rape, incest or to save the life of the mother and would not penalize women. However, it would criminalize abortions after 20 weeks and punish abortion providers with a maximum five-year jail sentence.

The landmark 1973 Supreme Court case Roe v. Wade protects women’s right to have an abortion. However, more than a dozen states now ban them after 20 weeks.

Franks' bill is expected to pass in the House, with the congressman enjoying the support of fellow conservatives in the GOP conference and from the influential Susan B. Anthony List pro-life group.

However, the measure faces strong opposition from abortion-rights groups and would need the unlikely support of at least eight Democrats to pass in the narrowly GOP-controlled Senate.

Senate Democrats rejected a similar House bill in 2015.

"20 week abortion bans are: unpopular, unconstitutional, part of the agenda to ban ALL abortion,” tweeted Planned Parenthood.