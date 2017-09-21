President Trump's approval ratings on the rise

President Trump’s approval numbers have improved since striking a spending deal with congressional Democrats, ending an Obama-era immigration executive action and playing a visible role amid historic storms and flooding in recent weeks.

The president has a 43 percent approval rating, according to a NBC/Wall Street Journal poll released Thursday, which is 3 points higher than it was last month.

The same poll, conducted September 14-18, says 71 percent support Trump’s surprise spending deal to keep the government opening and fund hurricane relief with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi. The president did so over the objections of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Speaker of the House Paul Ryan.

"Going to the middle has helped him with the middle — without costing him much from his own base," Democratic pollster Fred Yang, who conducted the poll, told NBC.

Likewise, a Politico/Morning Consult poll released Wednesday indicates Trump has a 43 percent approval rating, up from 39 percent in August, when the president faced criticism over his response to the white supremacist violence in Charlottesville, Va.

Trump recently announced plans to end President Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, program that shielded illegal immigrants brought to the country as children from deportation.

He also took several trips to Texas, Louisiana and Florida after Hurricanes Harvey and Irma battered those states.

“It’s impossible to attribute Trump’s small uptick in the polls to any or all of these events. His recovery is modest at best…But the data suggest that Trump, now at the eight-month mark of his presidency, has at least arrested the gradual decline that plagued him for the first seven of those months,” Politico wrote in its analysis of its poll.