Trump to deliver tax reform speech in North Dakota – here's what to know

President Trump on Wednesday heads to North Dakota, where he is expected to again push for a bipartisan effort for tax reform.

While in Bismarck, N.D., Trump will participate in a tax reform event with energy workers, according to the White House.

Trump handedly won the state during the 2016 election.

Here’s what to know about the president’s trip and speech.

What can we expect from Trump’s address?

Trump's address will be given at an oil refinery in Mandan, N.D., across the river from Bismarck.

“We are the highest taxed nation in the world -- that will change,” Trump said Wednesday morning.

While there, Trump plans to emphasize that the last time Congress passed a major tax overhaul – which was under Republican President Ronald Reagan – Democrats signed on.

"Both of the Reagan tax cuts were passed by a Democratic majority in the House, a Democratic speaker, and the vast majority of Democrats in the Senate, including a Democratic senator from the great state of North Dakota," Trump said in prepared remarks released ahead of the speech. "If Democrats continue their obstruction — if they don't want to bring back your jobs, raise your pay and help America win — voters should deliver a clear message: Do your job to deliver for America, or find a new job."

As he continues his effort to put a populist spin on a tax overhaul that could include substantial benefits for corporate America, Trump also was expected to raise the story of a North Dakota cattle ranching family. The White House said Trump planned to mention Julie Ellingson, a fourth-generation rancher who is concerned about how the estate tax may affect her children when they inherit the operation.

What do we know about Trump’s tax plan so far?

Trump was in Missouri last week and delivered his first tax speech. The state’s Democratic senator, Claire McCaskill, did not attend that speech.

Trump also met with GOP lawmakers on Tuesday to discuss the tax effort, which aims to simply the tax code, lower the rate for corporations and reduce the tax burden for middle-class families.

The White House tax goals released in April include repealing the estate tax. Under current tax rules, heirs must pay 40 percent in taxes on any assets they inherit in excess of $5.49 million ($10.98 million for married couples).

Who will be in attendance?

Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, D-N.D., is set to travel with Trump aboard Air Force One to the oil refinery.

White House officials have pointed to her presence as a sign of potential bipartisan support for tax reform.

However, Heitkamp has not actually said that she supports Trump’s plan yet. But in a statement earlier this week, she stressed the importance of the White House, Republicans and Democrats working together to come up with a tax reform plan.

“Any time a president comes to North Dakota, it’s a great opportunity to lay the groundwork for a better future for our businesses and our families,” Heitkamp said.

Republican Sen. John Hoeven and Republican Rep. Kevin Cramer, weighing a bid to challenge Heitkamp, also will be in attendance.

How can Trump’s event be watched?

Trump is expected to deliver remarks at the Andeavor-owned oil refinery around 4:00 p.m.

It can be viewed on the Fox News Channel and online via FoxNews.com’s live blog.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.