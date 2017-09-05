Trump tells Congress 'do your job' on DACA replacement

President Trump on Tuesday urged Congress to get to work on legislation to replace the Obama-era program known as DACA, as his administration is expected to wind down the policy that protects young illegal immigrants who came to the U.S. as children.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions is scheduled Tuesday morning to announce the fate of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. Sources say the administration plans to end the program, with a six-month delay.

The delay would allow Congress time to craft a legislative solution, instead of the executive action former President Barack Obama used in 2012 to enact the program.

“Congress, get ready to do your job – DACA!” Trump tweeted Tuesday morning.

An estimated 800,000 people brought to the United States when their parents arrived illegally are in the program.

Trump is under pressure from several Republican attorneys general who say the program is unconstitutional and are posing a legal challenge.

Democrats oppose ending the program and argue any change would put those already in the country at risk of being deported and hurt the economy.

Republicans are largely split on the issue, with some wanting immediate action and others asking for a legislative solution that curtails the program and protects those already here.