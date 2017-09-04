Haley says North Korea is 'begging for war,' calls for strongest possible UN sanctions

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley on Monday called on the body's Security Council to impose the strongest possible sanctions against North Korea, in response to the rogue nation’s most recent nuclear test, saying “the time for half measures … is over.”

Haley spoke at U.N. headquarters in New York, after North Korea claimed to have conducted an underground test overnight Saturday on a hydrogen bomb.

It was the country’s sixth such test, following five previous ones on a nuclear weapon and recent launches of inter-continental missiles to land such warheads on foreign soil.

“We cannot kick this can down the road any longer,” Haley said at the special U.N. meeting convened on the matter. "The time for half measures by the Security Council is over.”

Her statements follow President Trump on Sunday condemning the test in the strongest terms.

“North Korea is a rogue nation which has become a great threat and embarrassment to China, which is trying to help but with little success,” Trump tweeted.

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said after a White House meeting Sunday on the matter that any threats by North Korea to the United States or its allies will be met with an "effective and overwhelming" military response.

Haley also said Monday that North Korea is “begging for war.”

"Despite our efforts the North Korea nuclear program is more

advanced and more dangerous than ever,'' Haley told the council.

"War is never something the United States wants. We don't want

it now. But our country's patience is not unlimited.''

Haley also echoed Trump and other administration officials in saying that the U.S. intends to impose economic sanctions on countries that do business with North Korea.