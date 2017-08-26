NRA's video message to elites: 'We're coming for you'

The election of President Donald Trump and Republican control of Congress meant the National Rifle Association could probably rest easy that gun laws wouldn't change for at least four years.

But the political powerhouse has begun a campaign against what it sees as liberal forces bent on undoing the progress it's made.

DANA LOESCH: NRA AD CONDEMNS, DOESN'T CONDONE VIOLENCE

Using the hashtags "counterresistance" and "clenchedfistoftruth," the NRA has put out a series of videos that announce a "shot across the bow," and say the gun-rights group is "coming for you" and that "elites ... threaten our very survival."

NRA supporters are cheering the videos and say it's time to take on liberals and the media.

Critics say the language being used seeks to demonize people with a difference of opinion and could incite violence.