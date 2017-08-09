Cuban diplomats kicked out of US after Americans experience 'physical symptoms' in Cuba

Two Cuban diplomats were kicked out of the Washington embassy by the State Department after a number of mysterious incidents forced U.S. officials in Cuba to return home with “a variety of physical symptoms,” State Department officials said Wednesday.

The Cuban diplomats were ordered to leave the U.S. on May 23, the officials said.

State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said the first incident occurred late last year and more incidents followed, prompting the Americans to leave the island and the department to act against the Cuban diplomats in the U.S.

Nauert confirmed the report Wednesday during a briefing. She did not go into details but did say Cuba has been reminded of its obligation under the Geneva Convention to protect foreign diplomats. She said the department is looking into the matter.

“One of the things we talk about here often is that the safety and security of American citizens, at home and abroad, is our top priority," she said. "We’re taking that situation seriously, and it’s under investigation right now.”

Fox News can confirm that the FBI is now investigating.

The Cuban government has assured the U.S. that it is investigating and will take appropriate measures, officials said.

