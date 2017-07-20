CIA Director Pompeo says Russia in Syria to 'stick it to America'

CIA Director Mike Pompeo told a gathering of intelligence and national security officials and experts Thursday that Russia is interested in keeping forces in Syria in part because they "love to stick it to America."

Pompeo added that he had seen no strong evidence that Moscow was determined to defeat ISIS in Syria and called their engagement in that fight "minimal." However, Pompeo added that he was happy to work with Moscow on counterterrorism issues.

When asked if Russia is America's friend or adversary, Pompeo replied: "It's complicated," and added that it was clear that Russians "find anyplace they can to make our lives more difficult."

Pompeo spoke Thursday at the Aspen Security Forum, an annual gathering of intelligence and national security officials and experts in the Colorado ski resort town.

In a wide-ranging conversation, the head of the CIA also discussed Iran, saying that Tehran's work to gain a foothold in Syria is only one example of its aim to become the "kingpin" of the Middle East. Pompeo also likened Iran's compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal to, as he put it, "a bad tenant bouncing checks."

Pompeo also renewed his criticism of Wikileaks, saying that he believed the website would "take down America any way it can."

WikiLeaks is happy to work with Russia, China, Iran -- or even young American students at U.S. colleges and universities, Pompeo said, adding that on its website, the anti-privacy group urges students to become a CIA intern so they can become whistleblowers.

Despite his criticism, Pompeo acknowledged that President Trump had not shared his view during the campaign. "I don't love WikiLeaks," Pompeo said, referencing one of Trump's statements as a candidate while the website was publishing hacked emails of his opponent, Hillary Clinton.

Besides Edward Snowden, a former National Security Agency contractor who leaked documents revealing extensive U.S. government surveillance, WikiLeaks has released nearly 8,000 documents that it says reveal secrets about the CIA's cyberespionage tools for breaking into computers. WikiLeaks previously published 250,000 State Department cables and embarrassed the U.S. military with hundreds of thousands of logs from Iraq and Afghanistan.

Fox News' Catherine Herridge and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

