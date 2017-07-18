CNN political commentator won't call Trump her president

A CNN political commentator repeatedly referred to President Trump as “your president” on a panel Monday, refusing to acknowledge him as her president too.

Angela Rye appeared on host John Berman’s show for a discussion with former Republican Rep. Jack Kingston on Russian meddling and potential collusion with Trump campaign officials during the 2016 presidential election.

“Do you really think they would have had five people in a meeting if this was about collusion with Russia?” Kingston, a former senior adviser to the Trump campaign, said as he defended Donald Trump Jr.’s June 2016 meeting at Trump Tower with Russian attorney Natalia Veselnitskaya. “It just defies logic.”

Rye responded: “There are a lot of things that your president has done to defy logic—let’s at least acknowledge that.”

“Your president too, Angela. Your president, too,” Kingston fired back.

“Well, he’s your president,” Rye said again, refusing to call Trump “her” president.

CNN host John Berman chimed in to moderate the discussion and said, “the president of the United States.”

Rye took to Twitter on Monday evening, posting a video clip from the discussion.

Rye tweeted: “Another day of #RussiaGate. #AlternativeFactChecker! #NotMyPresident...”