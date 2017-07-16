Trump slams Hillary Clinton and 'fake news' media, denounces double standard in treatment of Don Jr.

President Trump on Sunday defended his son and attacked fake news media on Twitter, claiming their reports are "distorting democracy" in the nation.

"Hillary Clinton can illegally get the questions to the Debate & delete 33,000 emails but my son Don is being scorned by the Fake News Media?" Trump tweeted at 6:35 a.m.

"With all of its phony unnamed sources & highly slanted & even fraudulent reporting, #Fake News is DISTORTING DEMOCRACY in our country!" he later tweeted.

CONSERVATIVE CARPING: WHY MANY ON THE RIGHT AREN'T DEFENDING DON JR.

Donald Trump Jr. was criticized after news broke that he met with a Russian lawyer to obtain damaging information about Clinton in June 2016. Trump came to his son's defense while the president was in Paris, saying, "most people would have taken that meeting."

The president also thanked Michael Caputo, a former top Trump campaign adviser, for saying there was no "Russian collusion in our winning campaign."

Caputo testified to the House Intelligence Committee on the investigation into Russian meddling in the U.S. election. Caputo, who lived in Russia years ago, said he "had no contact with Russians" and never heard of anyone on Trump's campaign talking to Russians.

"I have intentionally stayed out of the hair of the White House and the administration, especially since my name was brought up in the context of the Russian investigation," Caputo said on Friday.

"I'll do whatever it takes to clear up this Russian collusion delusion. I'm happy to participate in any investigation," he added.

TRUMP SLAMS 'RUSSIAN HOAX STORY' AND 'OBAMACARE DISASTER,' HAILS SURGING STOCK MARKET

Trump also thanked his supporters at the U.S. Women's Open. His golf course is hosting the tournament this weekend in Bedminster, N.J. A handful of Trump supporters were met by protesters at the golf club.