Clinton: GOP will become the 'death party' if Senate bill passes

Former presidential nominee Hillary Clinton came out swinging in a tweet Friday, saying if Senate Republicans pass their current healthcare bill, they will become the “death party.”

Clinton’s post referenced an article from the Center for American Progress, an independent nonpartisan policy institute, which cited Harvard researchers as saying “the Senate bill could result in 18,000 to 28,000 deaths in 2026.”

The tweet from Clinton follows an earlier tweet urging her supporters to "speak out against" the bill.

In a lengthy Facebook post on Thursday, former president Barack Obama offered his take on the bill, saying "if there’s a chance you might get sick, get old, or start a family – this bill will do you harm."

Former vice president Joe Biden also tweeted his opinion of the GOP health care bill on Friday evening, labeling the legislation a "wealth transfer."