US envoy urges global action on worsening Venezuela crisis

UNITED NATIONS -- U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley is urging the international community to take action to deal with the worsening crisis in Venezuela, where she says "people are starving while their government tramples their democracy."

Haley said in a statement Thursday that the United States applauds the continuing efforts of countries that are resolved "to maintaining our hemisphere's commitment to democracy" -- even if the U.N. Human Rights Council and the Organization of American States "are blocked from doing so."

She said "the tragic situation in Venezuela calls out for action."

The United States organized the first-ever U.N. Security Council consultations on Venezuela on May 17 to spotlight the worsening crisis. The U.S. Mission to the United Nations said Thursday it has no immediate plans for additional U.N. action.