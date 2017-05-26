Sen. Tim Kaine's son among 8 charged with disrupting pro-Trump rally

Sen. Tim Kaine's youngest son was one of eight people charged in Minnesota Friday in relation to their alleged disruption of a rally supporting President Trump.

Linwood Kaine, 24, was charged with one gross misdemeanor count of obstructing the legal process and misdemeanor counts of fleeing on foot and concealing his identity in public.

A criminal complaint says Kaine and others changed into black clothing during the March 4 rally and entered the state Capitol. One group member threw a smoke bomb inside. The complaint says the 24-year-old Kaine was among those who ran away, and he initially resisted arrest.

Two of Kaine's seven alleged accomplices, 29-year-old Francis Sagermerek of St. Paul and 26-year-old Anton William Bueckert of Ontario, Canada, were charged with felonies.

Tim Kaine, a Virginia Democrat, was Hillary Clinton's running mate in last year's presidential election.

"Today's announcement of misdemeanor charges against Senator Kaine's son contains no suggestion that he engaged in disruptive behavior while at the rally, but are instead focused on his actions as he was arrested after he left," a spokesperson for Kaine said Friday. "Tim and Anne support their son and hope the matter is resolved soon."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

