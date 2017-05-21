Notre Dame grads walk out on Pence as VP addresses commencement

Vice President Mike Pence forged ahead with his commencement speech at the University of Notre Dame Sunday as some in attendance walked out, encouraging the graduates to keep their religious faith and value the freedom of speech while adding “the future is yours.”



Pence was the most recent college campus speaker to face backlash or protest from students, faculty and others over ideological differences.

The vice president was invited to speak at the Catholic school in South Bend, Ind. after students and faculty objected to a prospective invitation to President Trump, who would have been the seventh U.S. president to give the commencement address.

The South Bend Tribune reported that approximately 150 people, half of them graduates and half of them family members, filed out of the university's football stadium as Pence took the stage. The paper also reported that some in attendance booed as the students left the football field where they had been sitting.

Pence didn’t acknowledge the walkout, which had been planned by students and announced last week. But he did allude alluded to clashes at campuses elsewhere that have derailed appearances by controversial speakers, such as conservative firebrand Ann Coulter at the University of California at Berkeley.

"This university (Notre Dame) is a vanguard of the freedom of expression and the free exchange of ideas at a time, sadly, when free speech and civility are waning on campuses across America," Pence said.

Earlier in the ceremony, Notre Dame valedictorian Caleb Joshua Pine urged a "stand against the scapegoating of Muslims" and criticized Trump's push to build a wall along the Mexican border.

Trump has faced harsh criticism for his anti-Islamic rhetoric during his presidential campaign and for his administration's efforts to impose a travel ban on several Muslim-majority countries.

One of the students who walked out, Cassandra Dimaro of Dallas Texas, told the Tribune that it was a show of solidarity "for those of us impacted by the policies of the Trump administration." The paper reported that Dimaro, whose parents joined the walkout and met her outside the stadium, was wearing a graduation cap lined in rainbow colors and bearing the message: "Here, queer, get over it."

The rest of Pence's speech focused on faith and conservative principles, like protecting Norte Dame and other groups from having to go against their religious beliefs to offer birth control coverage to employees under ObamaCare.

“Just as Notre Dame has stood strong to protect its religious liberty, I’m proud that this president just took steps to ensure that this university and the Little Sisters of the Poor could not be forced to violate their consciences to fully participate in American civic life,” Pence said.

He also praised Trump for his speech earlier in the day to the leaders of 50 Arab and Muslim nations earlier in the day in Saudi Arabia.

Pence said the president "spoke out against religious persecution of all people of all faiths and on the world stage he condemned, in his words, the murder of innocent Muslims, the oppression of women, the persecution of Jews and the slaughter of Christians."

“Notre Dame is exceptional,” Pence went on. “This university stands without apology for human freedom and the inherent dignity of every human person, and it holds fast to the faith that gave it birth.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.