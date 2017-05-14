Haley says US will 'tighten the screws' on North Korea, after recent missile test

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said Sunday that America and its international partners will continue to “tighten the screws” on North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, who tested another ballistic missile this weekend in pursuit of a cross-continent nuclear weapon.

Haley made the comment on ABC’s “This Week,” also saying that Kim is “in a state of paranoia."

“He's incredibly concerned about anything and everything around him,” Haley said. “What we're going to do is continue to tighten the screws. He feels it.”

The Trump administration has called North Korean ballistic and nuclear efforts unacceptable, though President Trump has swung between threats of military action and offers to talk as the White House formulates a policy.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said Saturday in response to the weekend test: "North Korea has been a flagrant menace for far too long. … Let this latest provocation serve as a call for all nations to implement far stronger sanctions against North Korea."

Kim is trying to perfect launching a missile so it can carry a nuclear weapon, which North Korea is also trying to build.

The U.N. Security Council will hold urgent consultations on North Korea's latest test, at the request of the United States, Japan and South Korea.

Uruguay holds the council presidency this month, and its U.N. Mission said Sunday the closed consultations will be held on Tuesday afternoon.

Haley, in raising the possibility Sunday of new sanctions against North Korea, suggested oil imports could be targeted.

The Security Council has adopted six increasingly tougher sanctions resolutions against North Korea.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.