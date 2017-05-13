FOX NEWS EXCLUSIVE: Trump talks about obstructions, from the media to Democrats, with Judge Jeanine Pirro

President Donald Trump discussed his next steps and ways to connect with the American people amid many obstructions — from the media to Democrats — during an interview with Jeanine Pirro for "Justice With Judge Jeanine" on Saturday.

“We’ve freed up this system, which was all glued up, so that people can build houses and they can build factories and they can build so much,” Trump said. “Our trade deals are about to come. They’re going to be unbelievable. We’re doing things and I honestly believe that people see it. But there’s no question, it would be wonderful to go fast, but I want it to be done right.”

The president believes everyday Americans can see the successes of his administration.

He said, “What I’m most proud about is what’s happening with the country. You look at jobs are way up. It’s going to be unbelievable the trade deals we’re making for this country. We have the worst trade deals ever made by any country anywhere and we’re making them into great deals. The business that we’re now reopening with China that’s been gone for many, many years, especially when you look at natural gas, and especially when you look at the deal we just made on cattle. It’s really something special.”

Trump talked about the busyness of being president and how his life now is “having meeting after meeting” — from “cutting the price of the airplanes with Lockheed” to “cutting the price of airplanes with Boeing.”

“I’m a very active president. I’m doing like — I’m dealing with China, I’m dealing with Japan, I’m dealing with North Korea, I’m dealing with all of these different things,” Trump said. “I am a very active person. I have a lot of very positive things going on right up here for this country.”

Trump added later in the interview, “Another president, Jeanine, will sit in the Oval Office and do practically nothing all day. I’m doing every minute of the day I’m doing something. I’m cutting prices, I’m — we’re going — this nation has such unbelievable potential.”

The president dismissed media accounts about his efforts to repeal and replace ObamaCare: “It wasn’t really an initial failure. It was just a continuation of a negotiation.”

“Obamacare is dead, it’s dying. I’ve been saying that for a long time,” the president said. “Now Aetna just pulled out, the big insurance company just pulled out, and we have to come up with a plan, because Obamacare is dead.”

The president also dismissed a New York Times article saying he demanded loyalty from FBI Director James Comey, whom he abruptly fired on Tuesday. His administration is on a fast track to nominate a replacement and several candidates were interviewed Saturday at the Department of Justice. “I want loyalty to the country. I mean I want loyalty to the United States of America. I want him to do a good job — or her — to do a great job,” Trump said.

Beyond the media, the president commented on opposition from the Democrats. “Well, they’re obstructionists,” Trump said. “I mean what they want to do is obstruct and delay, and I’m actually very surprised with Chuck Schumer because I know him; I’ve known him for a long time. I cannot — I really am surprised that he’s become such — he’s gone so far left in order to get into the Elizabeth Warren group that I think he’s hurting himself.”

The president added, “And I also don’t think they can win any more elections unless they start changing their tune.”

The president, however, is very optimistic about the Republican Party. “We’re going to end up winning. We’ve been winning. We won, and now you look, we have the House, we have the Senate.”

At the end of the interview, Judge Jeanine asked the president about what his late brother, Fred, who died in 1981 at 42 of complications associated with alcoholism, would think of his younger brother’s achievements.

“We’re going to have, I think, I would love to say one of the truly great impacts of any president on the lives and the betterment of lives, people of this nation,” said Trump, noting his brother would be very proud.

“Fred would be looking down and he would say keep going. And I would tell you if it were different. If I thought he would be looking down and saying you can do better here or there, I think he’d be very proud of the things that we’ve accomplished, having to do with everything from jobs to the military to the borders. You see what’s happening on the borders,” Trump said. “We’re going to have to solve some big problems, like the North Korea problem that we’ve been talking about. But I think he’d be very proud.”