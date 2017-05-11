Mark Levin: Comey 'didn't have the temperament to be an FBI Director'

Radio host Mark Levin defended President Trump's decision to fire FBI Director James Comey, telling Fox News' "Hannity" that Trump "did what Barack Obama didn’t have the courage to do ... remove an FBI director that didn’t have the temperament to be an FBI Director."

"The President of the United States followed the Constitution, followed the law, followed the advice of a Deputy Attorney General who won [confirmation] 94-6," said Levin, referring to Rod Rosenstein.

"[Rosenstein] doesn’t have a political bone in his body," Levin added. "He writes a memo to the Attorney General [Jeff Sessions] and says, 'Mr. Attorney General, this director of the FBI, I have to deal with him. He’s my direct report. I don’t trust him. He needs to go.'"

The host of the "Mark Levin Show" dismissed comparisons between Comey's dismissal and the infamous "Saturday Night Massacre" perpetrated by Richard Nixon at the height of the Watergate scandal.

"We have a lot of legal and historical illiterates posing as TV hosts and commentators," Levin told host Sean Hannity. "It has nothing to do with Watergate, but of course, the media and the Democrats – one and the same – want it to deal with Watergate."

Levin, a former chief of staff to Attorney General Edwin Meese under President Ronald Reagan, pointed out that Trump had not ordered "in any respect" an end to the FBI investigation of possible connections between Trump's campaign and Russian officials. He then turned his attention to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., whom Levin called "the leading demagogue in all of this."

"Tell me something, Mr. Schumer," Levin asked rhetorically, "can you name a single Russian, just one, who colluded with Donald Trump and his campaign? Just give us one. One.

"You’ve got intelligence committees who’ve been investigating. You’ve had this interminable federal investigation that’s gone on. Let’s have it."