Tiffany Trump to attend Georgetown University in the fall

Tiffany Trump is headed to Georgetown Law School in the fall, a university spokesperson has confirmed to Fox News.

The 23-year-old daughter of President Donald Trump and ex-wife Marla Maples graduated in 2016 from the University of Pennsylvania after majoring in sociology and urban studies. She had toured Harvard Law School last year prior to being admitted to Georgetown Law.

Tiffany won't be the first Trump to attend Georgetown, which is less than 2 miles from the White House. Her brother Eric graduated with a bachelor’s degree in finance and management in 2006, and her sister Ivanka spent two years at the school before transferring to the University of Pennsylvania.

WHOOPI GOLDBERG DEFENDS TIFFANY TRUMP

A Trump family spokesperson declined further comment.