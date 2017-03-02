VP Pence: 'No plans' to meet with Putin, Trump will seek common ground with Moscow

Vice President Mike Pence told Fox News' "The O'Reilly Factor" Wednesday that President Trump was "determined to pursue" common ground with Russia, but noted that he had no plans to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"We made a strong commitment to NATO," Pence said, referencing Trump's speech to a joint session of Congress Tuesday night. "We also made it very clear that ... we’re going to hold Russia accountable for ending violence in Eastern Ukraine, but in the same breath, our president continues to believe that if there’s a way that we can find common ground with Russia, particularly in the fight against ISIS, he’s determined to pursue that."

The vice president also reaffirmed Trump's determination to "end illegal immigration and bring sanctuary cities to an end."

"I know the president is going to evaluate every option we have in terms of the authority of the federal government to end a practice that is really … not contributing to the well-being of the nation or the safety and security of our people," Pence told host Bill O'Reilly.

Pence did not specify whether Trump's hard-line immigration policies would exempt children who were brought into the U.S. illegally, saying the adminstration was currently focused on deporting criminal illegal aliens.

"We’ll see about some of these other issues and the remaining population," Pence said. "But we’re going to enforce the law, uphold the rule of law and [Trump]’s going to continue the vigorous efforts to do that."