Sessions announces recusal from Russia-related probes, denies misleading Congress

Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced Thursday he will recuse himself from “any existing or future investigations” regarding the 2016 presidential campaign, while pushing back forcefully on allegations he misled Congress in past statements about contacts with Russia.

The attorney general held a press conference as he sought to calm the political firestorm over revelations he spoke twice with Russia’s ambassador last year despite telling senators during his confirmation hearing he had no “communications” with Moscow.

Sessions defended his answer as “honest and correct,” suggesting he was referring only to discussions about the campaign.

“I never had meetings with Russian operatives or Russian intermediaries about the Trump campaign,” he said.

But Sessions also responded directly to lawmakers on both sides of the aisle who have called for him to recuse himself from a federal investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 campaign.

“I have recused myself in the matters that deal with the Trump campaign,” Sessions said Thursday.

Earlier Thursday afternoon, President Trump said he has “total” confidence in Sessions, though he said he was not aware of the AG’s meetings.

Sessions held the press conference as his former Capitol Hill colleagues battled fiercely over the significance of the Russia revelations.

The two top-ranking Democrats – House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer – both demanded Sessions’ resignation. Other Democrats said he should at least recuse himself from a federal investigation on Russia.

Many Republicans jumped to Sessions’ defense, saying Democrats were engaged in political theater and describing Sessions’ meetings as routine.

Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., said in a statement that he’d talked to “at least twenty ambassadors in the last six weeks.”

“It would have been very normal for Sessions, as a senator, to have talked to the Russian ambassador without discussing the election,” Blunt said.

But Republicans including House oversight committee Chairman Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah, and Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, said earlier he should still recuse himself from the DOJ probe.

For Sessions’ detractors, the biggest problem was his testimony to the Senate during his confirmation hearing

Asked by Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn., at that hearing what he’d do with evidence that anyone tied to the campaign communicated with Russia last year, Sessions said: “I'm not aware of any of those activities. I have been called a surrogate at a time or two in that campaign and I … did not have communications with the Russians, and I'm unable to comment on it.”

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer defended Sessions, telling “Fox & Friends” he was “100 percent straight with the committee” and Democrats were playing politics. Spicer said Sessions was referring to discussions in his role as a Trump campaign surrogate.

The Washington Post first reported that he did speak twice last year with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak. One discussion, in July, was described as involving a group of ambassadors after a Heritage Foundation event on the sidelines of the Republican National Convention. Kislyak was part of a “small group” of diplomats who approached Sessions and spoke with him.

A subsequent meeting was held in September in the senator’s office. Justice officials said Sessions met with ambassadors in his capacity as a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee.

“There was absolutely nothing misleading about his answer,” Sessions spokeswoman Sarah Isgur Flores said in a statement.

According to a schedule provided to Fox News, Sessions had 30 meetings with numerous ambassadors from April 14 through Nov. 11. Russia appears on the schedule only once – the Sept. 8 meeting with Kislyak. The day before, Sessions also took a meeting with Ukraine Ambassador Valeriy Chaly.

But for Democrats, the revelations of any Russia discussions only served to fuel long-running accusations that Trump-tied officials have sought to conceal past contacts with Moscow. Earlier this month, Michael Flynn resigned as national security adviser amid accusations he misled Vice President Pence and others over his contact with the Russian ambassador.

“There cannot be even the scintilla of doubt about the impartiality and fairness of the attorney general,” Schumer said Thursday. “It’s clear Attorney General Sessions does not meet that test … for the good of the country, Attorney General Sessions should resign.”

He also called for a special prosecutor and an inspector general probe.