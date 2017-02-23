Sessions signals support for private prisons, rescinds memo meant to phase out their use

Attorney General Jeff Sessions signaled his support Thursday for the federal government to continue to use private prisons, rescinding a memo under President Obama meant to phase out their use.

Sessions issued a new memo to replace the one issued last August by former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates.

The previous memo told the the Bureau of Prisons to begin reducing, and ultimately end its use of privately run prisons.

Yates said at the time the facilities were less well run than those managed by the Bureau of Prisons, and were less necessary given declines in the overall prison population.

In his memo Thursday, Sessions said that Yates' directive contradicted longstanding Justice Department policy and "impaired the Bureau's ability to meet the future needs of the federal correctional system."

The Bureau of Prisons has 12 private prison contracts, which house approximately 21,000 inmates.

