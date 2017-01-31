Trump hammers Democrats for delaying attorney general confirmation

Hours after he sacked the acting attorney general for refusing to defend his immigration order, President Trump took to Twitter to hammer Senate Democrats for slow-walking the confirmation process of his nominee to head the Justice Department.

The Senate Judiciary Committee was set to meet Tuesday morning regarding Sen. Jeff Sessions’ nomination to be attorney general. But Sessions' initial hearing was all the way back on Jan. 10, and only a handful of Trump’s Cabinet picks have been voted on, a dozen days into his presidency.

“When will the Democrats give us our Attorney General and rest of Cabinet! They should be ashamed of themselves! No wonder D.C. doesn’t work!” Trump tweeted Tuesday morning.

Trump fired Acting Attorney General Sally Yates on Monday evening after the Obama administration holdover refused to defend Trump’s controversial executive order placing restrictions on immigration. He replaced Yates with Dana Boente, the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia; but Boente is only a placeholder until – and if – Sessions is confirmed.

Trump also used his early-morning tweeting to hammer Democrats – namely House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer – who protested his executive order on Monday.

“Nancy Pelosi and Fake Tears Chuck Schumer held a rally at the steps of The Supreme Court and mic did not work (a mess)-just like Dem party!” he tweeted.