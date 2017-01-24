Fox News Poll: Fake news hurting US

Voters of all stripes are concerned fake news is hurting the nation. At the same time, most believe they can tell the difference between real news stories and fake ones.

That’s according to the latest Fox News national registered voter poll.

A large majority of voters, 84 percent, are at least somewhat concerned fake news is “hurting the country.” That includes 61 percent who are “very” worried and another 23 percent who are “somewhat” concerned.

Only 15 percent aren’t worried about the phenomenon, where false stories are passed off as real, factual reporting.

Despite the apparent concern that a significant number of their fellow Americans can’t tell real news from fake news, 79 percent of voters feel confident they themselves can. That includes 42 percent who are “very” confident they can tell the difference.

Liberals (50 percent) are 13 percentage points more likely than conservatives (37 percent) to say they are “very” confident they can see the difference, while men (45 percent) are 6 points more likely than women (39 percent) to feel that way.

Meanwhile, there’s consistency among groups that fake news is hurting the country. Eight in 10 feel that way across gender, age, race, political party, and ideological groups.

The Fox News poll is based on landline and cellphone interviews with 1,006 randomly chosen registered voters nationwide and was conducted under the joint direction of Anderson Robbins Research (D) and Shaw & Company Research (R) from January 15-18, 2017. The poll has a margin of sampling error of plus or minus three percentage points for all registered voters.