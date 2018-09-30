Newt Gingrich: Blue wave of liberal cash from California and New York flooding Georgia governor's race

You’ve probably heard a lot about the supposed blue wave the political elite are predicting for the election cycle. I’m confident Republicans will keep control of the House and the Senate, but a different kind of blue wave is currently washing across several states.

It’s a blue wave of liberal funding.

A massive flow of money from liberal donors in California and New York is pouring into traditionally Republican states and districts. We first saw this blue wave of cash during the special elections held to replace the Congressmen and Senators who were appointed to the Trump Administration. The most notable was the race between Republican Karen Handel and Democrat Jon Ossoff in my old district, the 6th District of Georgia.

This Georgia special election was the most expensive in history. According to The New York Times, the campaigns raised about $28 million – with the bulk, $23.6 million going to Ossoff. Of Ossoff’s haul, 82 percent was from outside Georgia, and the majority of contributions came from notoriously left-wing states, like California and New York.

This blue wave of cash is happening in Texas, too. Gina Jones, the Democratic challenger to Republican Will Hurd has collected 99 percent of her donations from outside the 23rd District. Similarly, Beto O’Rourke, the Democrat challenging Senator Ted Cruz was recently profiled by Variety for his various fundraising trips to Hollywood to finance his campaign.

So, what is the real objective of this blue wave of campaign cash? It is simple. Liberal Democrats are attempting to buy elections by manufacturing supposedly moderate candidates out of whole cloth. With large sums of money, the Democrats are whitewashing their radical voting records – trying to dupe rational residents into voting for them. But make no mistake, these are modern day Manchurian candidates – radical liberals backed by far-left extremists.

Democrats have their sights set on Georgia once again this November. A blue wave of cash is propping up former Georgia House Minority Leader Stacey Abrams in her run for governor. Democrats are attempting to nationalize her candidacy. But what they don’t want talk about is her profoundly liberal voting record – or the fact that she funded her own campaign ahead of paying back taxes to the IRS. The liberals at the editorial board of The New York Times even had the gall to call criticism of this fact “Debt Shaming.”

Just like many other races in November, Georgian’s are faced with a big choice election.

With Stacey Abrams, they would get a radical liberal governor who backs “Medicaid For All,” “Cradle to Grave” government, huge tax hikes, lax public safety, gun confiscation, and dangerous and lawless immigration policies. National Democrats are hoping no one in Georgia notices. They believe that if they spend enough money on advertising in Atlanta’s suburbs, voters will believe Abrams is a moderate, left-centrist.

If Georgians elect Brian Kemp, however, they will get a conservative governor who is for smaller government, effective health care, lower taxes, safe communities, individual liberties, and orderly, rational immigration. Kemp has a proven record of leadership and service – and would offer Georgians a safer, more prosperous future.

I urge all Georgians to think very seriously about this big choice election. You can either have a governor who will be beholden to radical liberal elites who financed her campaign – or Brian Kemp, a governor who will exclusively serve the People of Georgia.