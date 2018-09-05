Woodward didn't dare write about Trump's accomplishments – 'Fear' is designed to help Dems win in November

If President Reagan was alive today, upon hearing about Bob Woodward’s latest book on the Trump presidency I imagine him delivering one of his most famous lines: “There you go again.”

We all know that Bob Woodward writes books for a living and the titles he comes up with are meant to sell as many books as possible. Most recently, Woodward has chosen some dramatic titles such as “Plan of Attack,” “Bush at War,” and “Obama’s Wars” for his books covering President Trump’s predecessors in the Oval Office.

Woodward’s newest book, scheduled for release Tuesday, is called “Fear: Trump in the White House,” and is no exception. Predictably, the title taps into the biased mainstream media’s false narrative about President Trump’s first 18 months in office.

President Trump correctly told reporters Wednesday: “The book means nothing. It’s a work of fiction.” The president added: “If you look back at Woodward’s past, he had the same problem with other presidents. He likes to get publicity, sell some books.”

Let’s first establish some core facts.

President Trump is the ultimate political outsider who was elected by the American people to come to Washington to confront the entrenched D.C. establishment and failed status quo that Bob Woodward has reported on for almost 50 years.

So the title Woodward has chosen is personal in nature; swamp creatures don’t like change.

There’s another obvious reason that Woodward chose this title. He couldn’t call his book “Trump’s War,” because this president prefers talking tough to world leaders and solving problems instead of bowing and apologizing for America.

Woodward couldn’t call the book “Trump’s Recession” either, because this president’s economy is on fire, growing at an amazing 4.2 percent annual clip.

And Woodward certainly couldn’t call his book “Trump’s Failures,” because this president by all accounts has kept his promises – something foreign to a cynical insider’s insider like Woodward.

So Woodward picked a title that’s short and sweet because his substance is trite and gossipy, when you pull back and look at the big picture.

The more salacious allegations in the book are junior varsity in nature and have been vehemently denied by some of the book’s targets, like Defense Secretary James Mattis and White House Chief of Staff John Kelly.

And the timing of the release of this book can’t be ignored. “Fear” is nothing but a bloated campaign pamphlet designed to help Democrats win races in the November midterm elections.

The release of Woodward’s book at this important juncture on the political calendar is a well-known and outdated partisan move – it’s an attempt at distraction. The book attempts to force the American people to “look over here” and not focus on what’s actually happening.

Woodward wants to distract from President Trump’s exceptional choices of Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch for the Supreme Court. He wants to distract from the fact that President Trump’s peace-through-strength foreign policy is working. And perhaps most telling, he wants to distract from the constant flow of good economic news – including the coming jobs report.

And therein lies the rub. Woodward and the anti-Trump resistance know full well that it’s still all about jobs and the economy.

The positive data coming out as a result of the pro-growth Trump agenda are overwhelming and sinking in with voters: 3.4 million jobs have been created on President Trump’s watch. The national unemployment rate is sitting at 3.9 percent, an 18-year low. African-American, Hispanic, and female unemployment rates are also at historic lows.

On top of this, consumer confidence is high; small business confidence is high; and most devastating of all for Democrats, a feeling of pride and optimism is returning to the United States of America under the leadership of our 45th president, Donald J. Trump.

This Sunday morning on many of the weekly political shows you’ll see mainstream media bias on display as journalists “start fighting back” in the words of NBC’s Chuck Todd. Woodward’s book will lead the way and dominate the debate, followed by the Kavanaugh’s Senate confirmation hearing, with maybe a forced mention of the jobs report at the end.

Todd will smile and say that’s the objective truth, but the American people know better. Since Bob Woodward is likely thinking about his next book, he should consider writing about the real story and call the book “Trump’s Accomplishments.”