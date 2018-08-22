Trump endorsement fails to give GOP gubernatorial candidate victory in Wyoming

Republican voters in Wyoming put an end to a remarkable streak of success for primary candidates endorsed by President Trump when they chose state Treasurer Mark Gordon over activist billionaire Foster Friess as their gubernatorial nominee Tuesday.

Up to now, the president has been – to all appearances – a kingmaker within the party. The few candidates he’s endorsed in GOP primaries have all surged to victory, often from behind.

President Trump’s backing is credited with having made the difference in the South Carolina gubernatorial runoff, where Gov. Henry McMaster prevailed. The Trump endorsement also went to the nominee in the state’s Charleston-based 1st Congressional District, Katie Arrington, who defeated incumbent Rep. and former Gov. Mark Sanford – a charter member of the “Never Trumpers.”

It’s doubtful that news of former Trump “fixer” Michael Cohen’s guilty plea on several charges or former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort’s conviction on bank fraud and tax evasion charges Tuesday made much difference in the outcome of the primaries in Wyoming and Alaska, where the president made no endorsement.

President Trump endorsed Friess in a tweet Tuesday morning, writing: “To the incredible people of the Great State of Wyoming: Go VOTE TODAY for Foster Friess - He will be a fantastic Governor! Strong on Crime, Borders & 2nd Amendment. Loves our Military & our Vets. He has my complete and total Endorsement!”

Friess has long been a financial supporter of Republican candidates for major office but had never run himself. He reportedly put more than $2 million of his own money into his race, which was enough to get him to second place in a six-person field but not enough to put him over the top.

In picking Gordon, Wyoming voters opted for an insider who is completing his first full term in statewide office. He’ll face Democrat Mary Throne in November (retiring GOP Gov. Matt Mead is term-limited), but that’s almost an afterthought.

Trump carried Wyoming by 40 points in 2016 and it is considered among the “reddest” of states.

In other Wyoming Republican primary races Tuesday, U.S. Sen. John Barrasso and Rep. Liz Cheney, daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney and the state’s lone member of the U.S. House, easily won their contests and are expected to win in the fall.

In Alaska’s gubernatorial primaries, voters chose Republican former state Sen. Matt Dunleavy and one-term former Democratic U.S. Sen. Mark Begich (who ran unopposed) to go against Republican-turned-independent Gov. Bill Walker in a three-way race in November.

Alaska voters also nominated 85-year old GOP U.S. Rep. Don Young, the longest-serving current member of the House, for another term. Young will run against Democrat Alyse Galvin, who led a four-way field with 54 percent of the vote with most of the ballots cast.

In raw numbers though, the roughly 19,000 votes Galvin received pale in comparison to the almost 44,000 Young got on his way to winning a three-way race.