Michael Goodwin: Democrats refuse to acknowledge safe borders are necessary

In politics, as in life, lucky is the person with clumsy and incompetent enemies. By that measure, President Trump is the luckiest man on Earth.

As illustrated by the growing proof of FBI bias against him and the left’s incoherent rage over his immigration policies, Trump’s political enemies these days resemble the passenger list on a ship of fools.

Consider the expanding revelations of FBI misconduct during the 2016 campaign, especially the text where top agent Peter Strzok vows that “we’ll stop” Trump from becoming president.

Strzok was dumb to make the promise — and doubly dumb for making it to his FBI lover on a government-owned phone. Inspector Clouseau reporting for duty!

To continue reading Michael Goodwin on The New York Post click here.