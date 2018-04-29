Even the anti-Trump media had some kind words for Melania Trump this week

After spending the past two years bashing Melania Trump, the media caught up with the rest of the country this past week and acknowledged her as a capable and talented first lady – finally giving her the respect she deserves.

Mrs. Trump keeps a low profile, closely guarding her privacy and always carrying herself with grace and dignity. Even so, she has often been the target of unprovoked, aggressive attacks from news organizations that have complete and utter contempt for her husband.

That tide seemed to shift in the past week. As she celebrated her birthday, even some of Melania Trump’s toughest critics couldn’t help but finally celebrate her.

Mrs. Trump spent months planning the administration’s first state dinner – welcoming French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte. Instead of using an outside event planner, as most first ladies do, she chose to take charge of the planning herself. According to the White House social secretary, every detail for the dinner was picked out by Mrs. Trump.

This was the perfect venue for Mrs. Trump to let her talents shine, given her background in design, her experience entertaining in New York’s social scene, and her impeccable taste. This is where her extraordinary style and the natural class took center stage.

All eyes were on the first lady and the role she played in making the entire event a success. To say she exceeded expectations is an understatement.

Melania Trump is a first lady who is full of grace, dignity and class – a more than worthy successor to her predecessors. Those are qualities that speak to her character and go well beyond just one dinner party.

Even CNN.com lauded Mrs. Trump. In a piece headlined “Melania Trump masters the moment,” Betsy Klein and Kate Bennett wrote: “Without speaking a word, dressed in a white Michael Kors Collection asymmetrical blazer and skirt – and an eye-catching, custom-made Hervé Pierre hat – Melania Trump spoke volumes. This was her house, her dinner and her terms.”

Mrs. Trump’s striking, white, broad-brimmed hat proved to be her biggest fashion statement and the centerpiece of her look that attracted the most attention. One that, in a surprising turn of events, found her once again being praised by CNN.

This time it was Brooke Baldwin, who said Mrs. Trump’s hat was “stealing the show” and that she was “stunning.” Her comments came during an interview with Naeem Khan, a fashion designer who dressed Michelle Obama. Both agreed they loved the hat.

Online, ABC News headlined an Associated Press story: “Melania Trump takes her moment to sparkle in the spotlight.” Meanwhile, the website for NBC’s “Today” show praised the first lady, saying her ensemble was striking, but it was her hat that stole the show. Applauding her fashion statement the website reported: “One thing is for certain: The former model still has a flair for style!”

Following the visit, The Guardian reported that Brigitte Macron extolled praise on Mrs. Trump, saying she was “actually really fun. We have the same sense of humour. We laugh a lot together.” Mrs. Macron called Melania Trump “kind, charming, intelligent and very open.”

The first state dinner of the Trump administration was a huge success in large part thanks to the first lady. The dinner highlighted Mrs. Trump and forced the media to take notice of her style, flair for fashion, and her talent for throwing an elegant, successful dinner party – under a worldwide microscope – with no detail left unchecked.

Hopefully the media will continue to pay attention to who she is, because America’s first lady could be the president’s greatest asset.