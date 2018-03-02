Would 'Girl With No Job' stars have been hit with harsh public shaming, firing if mom was a progressive?

A Daily Beast article by Taylor Lorenz this week revealed that Claudia, Jackie, Olivia and Margo Oshry – four millennial Instagram stars – are the daughters of provocateur Pamela Geller.

Lorenz notes that the girls “have gone to great lengths to conceal their connection to their mother.” Evidence of these “great lengths” is that the 20-somethings post photos of themselves on Instagram without their mom – as if most millennials, especially those who Instagram professionally – frequently feature their mothers on their page.

In response to the article, Verizon’s internet media division Oath has cancelled the sisters’ popular online show, “The Morning Breath.”

It’s probable that Pamela Geller’s daughters, or Geller herself, may have kept their relationship a secret because of the constant threats under which Geller lives.

We’ve gotten to a place in our culture where we don’t see as people with whom we have disagreements as human. That the lives of these young women are now endangered and that they lost their show because Lorenz takes issue with their mother is really unfortunate.

Geller organized the Muhammad Art Exhibit & Contest in Garland, Texas in 2015, where caricatures of the founder of Islam, the Prophet Muhammad, were displayed. The American Freedom Defense Initiative, headed by Geller, billed the art show as a “free speech event.”

Two heavily armed Muslim extremists – protesting the depiction of Muhammad – opened fire at the event and were shot dead by police. A month later, another man who had planned to kill Geller was killed by police in Boston.

Whatever you think of Geller, we live in a country where your words should not end in your death. That she continues to be a target of terrorists, and that few seem to care, is shameful. You don’t have to agree with her – and can vehemently disagree – to still think her safety in America should be assured.

And now there’s a real possibility that her daughters will be targets as well.

Lorenz quotes questionable things that some of the girls tweeted as teenagers, and also paints their support of President Trump as damning, but if their mother wasn’t Pamela Geller this would not be news.

Geller and I knew each other years ago in the tiny New York City conservative scene. While we had plenty of disagreements, she was always exceedingly kind to me.

My husband and I ran into her after we had our first child. She gushed about the baby days, imploring us to enjoy every minute. She spoke about her own children with such love and devotion. I knew her as a mother, not as a firebrand. Her children don’t deserve to get taken down in her name.