CNN, MSNBC using Florida teens as anti-Trump propaganda pawns

The mainstream media is cynically using a lot of traumatized teens from Parkland, Fla., in their latest shameful attack on President Trump and the National Rifle Association.

It's right out of the pages of "Rules for Radicals" -- turning innocent children into propaganda pawns to peddle a fake news narrative. Click here to watch the video. It's beyond shameful that reporters would take advantage of traumatized young people. But these days common decency is hard to find in American newsrooms.

"You sicken me," said one child on CBS. "President Trump, you control the House of Representatives, you control the Senate, and you control the executive [branch]. You haven’t taken a single bill for mental health care or gun control and passed it. And that’s pathetic. We’ve seen a government shutdown, we’ve seen tax reform, but nothing to save our children’s lives. Are you kidding me? You think now is the time to focus on the past and not the future to prevent the death of thousands of other children?"

President Trump does not control the House or the Senate. It's too bad the CBS host did not correct the young man. Maybe CBS didn’t know any better, either.

Another student threatened to dismantle the NRA and others hurled vile profanities at President Trump and law-abiding gun owners.

Honestly, we can't fault the kids. They have been through an unimaginable ordeal, and long before that, their minds were poisoned by liberals who believe there's something wrong with the Second Amendment.

So when you hear the youngsters spouting off about how the NRA should be destroyed and how NRA members are child killers -- take a deep breath and understand they have been brainwashed by government-funded indoctrination camps - pardon me - public schools.

And now CNN and MSNBC are using the kids as political pawns.

So let me set the record straight. If you want to blame someone for last week's massacre -- blame Nikolas Cruz, the monster who opened fire inside a gun-free zone. Blame the FBI for failing to stop the attack despite specific warnings. Blame the Broward County Sheriff and the mental health workers and the school district for turning a blind eye to a walking time bomb.

There is a lot of blame to go around in South Florida -- but President Trump and law-abiding gun owners are not the bad guys.