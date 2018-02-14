Pence slams Joy Behar, ABC News over ‘religious intolerance’

Vice President Mike Pence delivering a jaw-dropping rebuke of ABC News after “The View” host Joy Behar compared Christianity to mental illness.

“To have ABC maintain a broadcast forum that compared Christianity to mental illness is just wrong,” Pence said Wednesday on C-SPAN. “It is simply wrong for ABC to have a television program that expresses that kind of religious intolerance.”

Behar’s anti-Christian remarks were in response to a segment on Omarosa Manigault Newman, the reality television star turned White House staffer turned reality television star.

"As bad as you think Trump is, you would be worried about Pence --- everyone that is wishing for impeachment might want to reconsider their life," Omarosa said in a clip from "Celebrity Big Brother."

"I am Christian. I love Jesus, but he thinks Jesus tells him to say things," Omarosa told her fellow contestants.

Well, that bit of news was more than Behar and the other gals on “The View” could stomach.

"It’s one thing to talk to Jesus. It’s another thing when Jesus talks to you. That’s called mental illness, if I’m not correct, hearing voices," Behar declared.

Pence said on C-SPAN that his faith is the most important thing in his life.

“My faith sustains me in all that I do,” he said.

The vice president said “The View” hosts insulted the “vast majority of the American people who cherish faith.”

“It demonstrates how out of touch some in the mainstream media are with the faith and values of the American people that you could have a major network like ABC permit a forum for invective against religion like that,” he said.

Well, if hearing the voice God means that a Christian is mentally insane – then add my name to that list. Because - just like Vice President Pence -- I too -- have heard the voice of God.

And I suspect many faithful followers of Jesus have heard His voice -- including Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Does Behar believe that Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was mentally insane, too?

Later on Tuesday’s program, Behar backtracked slightly -- but held firm to her belief that listening to Jesus is odd behavior.

"I think Mike Pence, say what you want about him and his religiosity. I don’t think he’s mentally ill. Even though he is saying he hears voices I don’t think he’s that crazy," she said.

Oh, she only thinks Christians are just a little crazy. Whatever.

If ABC News wants to employ an anti-Christian bigot -- that is their business. It’s a free country.

But let's be honest -- had Joy Behar said about gay people what she said about Christians -- she would've been fired on the spot and hauled out on the studio on live television.