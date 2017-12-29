Expand / Collapse search
The most popular Opinion articles of 2017

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Shepard Smith looks back at the year's top stories.

2017 year in review

Shepard Smith looks back at the year's top stories.

Editor's note: Our Opinion section enjoyed a record audience in 2017. Here is a brief summary of some of the most popular opeds of the year.

1. Gregg Jarrett: Did the FBI and the Justice Department, plot to clear Hillary Clinton, bring down Trump?

Fox News contributor Gregg Jarrett and Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi share their perspectives on 'Hannity.'

Gregg Jarrett: FBI has been turned into a political weapon

There is strong circumstantial evidence that an insidious plot unprecedented in American history was hatched within the FBI and the Obama Justice Department to help elect Hillary Clinton and defeat Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election.

2. Trump shuts down ginned-up liberal 'uprising' in three words

The U.S. Army officer and writer sounds off on the left's attempts to spread widespread panic about the president.

Hunt: Trump shuts down liberal 'uprising' in three words

One thing is true: the President’s words may have temporarily halted what the left saw as a “defining moment for the republic.” But they will find new opportunities. New pots to stir. And new calls for chaos.

3. Liz Peek: Sexual misconduct is quickly becoming politicized. And that's bad news for all of us

The Democratic candidate wins the Alabama seat.

Allegations against Moore played a big role in Senate race

Roy Moore’s defeat in the Alabama Senate race tells us that charges of sexual improprieties can be a potent political weapon.

This is not good news for President Trump, whom several women accuse of past misbehavior. It is also not good news for women who become victims of serious attacks or of rape.

4. Ending net neutrality will save the internet, not destroy it

Technology and politics reporter for The Hill provides insight.

What will net neutrality FCC repeal vote mean?

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) made the right move Thursday when it undid an Obama-era power grab commonly referred to as “net neutrality,” ending the agency’s micro-management of the internet.

5. What Doug Jones’ victory over Roy Moore really means for Washington (and America) in 2018

Does the Democrat's victory put more pressure on the GOP to pass tax reform before he gets to the Senate?

Senator-elect Doug Jones talks victory in Alabama

After a grueling and contentious special election campaign for Senate that gained unprecedented national attention, Democrat Doug Jones has emerged as the winner in Alabama by less than two points.

6. Federal court rules World War I memorial cross must be torn down

World War One cross memorial

On Wednesday, the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals agreed and ruled the historic memorial must be torn down -- all because the Bladensburg Memorial is in the shape of a cross. 

The Fourth Circuit said the memorial excessively entangles the government in religion because the cross is the “core symbol of Christianity” and “breaches” the wall separating church and state.

7. What happened when my daughter saw me kiss my wife

Attorney and writer Joshua Rogers shares his story

Op-ed: What happened when my daughter saw me kiss my wife

While we loved each other deeply, we were in a constant battle for control and both of us were losing as we bickered and bickered. Having a baby in the house made us more self-conscious about what we sounded like – especially to the ears of a little one. We made an unspoken agreement to change.

8. Roger Goodell’s NFL contract is a slap in the face to all patriotic Americans

Video

Report: Roger Goodell Wants Nearly $50 Million Yearly & Lifetime Use of a Private Jet

The decision by the NFL Compensation Committee on Wednesday to give Commissioner Roger Goodell a five-year contract extension that could top out at nearly $40 million a year is pure craziness. NFL owners are watching their brand implode and TV ratings for games plummet under a reckless commissioner – and they fail to see that Goodell is running the wrong game plan.

Giving Goodell a huge compensation package like this – 90 percent of it tied to incentives – is like giving Hillary Clinton an award for outstanding email practices and honesty.

9. Alan Dershowitz: Trump doesn't need to fire Mueller - here's why

Former Harvard Law School professor emeritus explains why President Trump shouldn't fire the special counsel.

Dershowitz: The White House has Mueller where they want him

The Trump team is probably not going to seek to fire Special Counsel Robert Mueller. To do so would be to provoke Trump’s crucial supporters in Congress.  Instead, they seem to be seeking to discredit him and his investigation. 

10. Is equality ruining your marriage?

A close up shot of a bride and groom holding hands from a top view.

 (iStock)

New research at the University of Illinois examined data on nearly 1,500 men and 1,800 women between the ages of 52 and 60 and found that couples who resist traditional gender roles, or who shoot for a so-called equal marriage, are less happy than those who swim with the tide.

This article was written by Fox News staff.