The most popular Opinion articles of 2017

Editor's note: Our Opinion section enjoyed a record audience in 2017. Here is a brief summary of some of the most popular opeds of the year.

1. Gregg Jarrett: Did the FBI and the Justice Department, plot to clear Hillary Clinton, bring down Trump?

There is strong circumstantial evidence that an insidious plot unprecedented in American history was hatched within the FBI and the Obama Justice Department to help elect Hillary Clinton and defeat Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election.

2. Trump shuts down ginned-up liberal 'uprising' in three words

One thing is true: the President’s words may have temporarily halted what the left saw as a “defining moment for the republic.” But they will find new opportunities. New pots to stir. And new calls for chaos.

3. Liz Peek: Sexual misconduct is quickly becoming politicized. And that's bad news for all of us



Roy Moore’s defeat in the Alabama Senate race tells us that charges of sexual improprieties can be a potent political weapon.

This is not good news for President Trump, whom several women accuse of past misbehavior. It is also not good news for women who become victims of serious attacks or of rape.

4. Ending net neutrality will save the internet, not destroy it

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) made the right move Thursday when it undid an Obama-era power grab commonly referred to as “net neutrality,” ending the agency’s micro-management of the internet.

5. What Doug Jones’ victory over Roy Moore really means for Washington (and America) in 2018

After a grueling and contentious special election campaign for Senate that gained unprecedented national attention, Democrat Doug Jones has emerged as the winner in Alabama by less than two points.

6. Federal court rules World War I memorial cross must be torn down

On Wednesday, the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals agreed and ruled the historic memorial must be torn down -- all because the Bladensburg Memorial is in the shape of a cross.

The Fourth Circuit said the memorial excessively entangles the government in religion because the cross is the “core symbol of Christianity” and “breaches” the wall separating church and state.

7. What happened when my daughter saw me kiss my wife

While we loved each other deeply, we were in a constant battle for control and both of us were losing as we bickered and bickered. Having a baby in the house made us more self-conscious about what we sounded like – especially to the ears of a little one. We made an unspoken agreement to change.

8. Roger Goodell’s NFL contract is a slap in the face to all patriotic Americans

The decision by the NFL Compensation Committee on Wednesday to give Commissioner Roger Goodell a five-year contract extension that could top out at nearly $40 million a year is pure craziness. NFL owners are watching their brand implode and TV ratings for games plummet under a reckless commissioner – and they fail to see that Goodell is running the wrong game plan.

Giving Goodell a huge compensation package like this – 90 percent of it tied to incentives – is like giving Hillary Clinton an award for outstanding email practices and honesty.

9. Alan Dershowitz: Trump doesn't need to fire Mueller - here's why

The Trump team is probably not going to seek to fire Special Counsel Robert Mueller. To do so would be to provoke Trump’s crucial supporters in Congress. Instead, they seem to be seeking to discredit him and his investigation.

10. Is equality ruining your marriage?

New research at the University of Illinois examined data on nearly 1,500 men and 1,800 women between the ages of 52 and 60 and found that couples who resist traditional gender roles, or who shoot for a so-called equal marriage, are less happy than those who swim with the tide.

