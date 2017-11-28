Nancy Pelosi the fake feminist

When House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi said Sunday that John Conyers has done a great deal to protect women many people thought they still hadn’t recovered from their Thanksgiving coma. Certainly the female leader of the Democrat party didn’t just tell us that the Democrat congressman, who paid a member of his staff $27,000 to settle a sexual misconduct complaint in 2015, protects women?

I would like to ask Leader Pelosi, since Mr. Conyers has done so much to protect women, would you feel comfortable with your daughter working for him?

As well as being accused of settling the complaint, Conyers stepped down on Sunday as the ranking member on the House Judiciary Committee amid an investigation by the House Ethics Committee into allegations of sexual misconduct, in addition to allegations of inappropriate conduct, all of which he denies. Among the allegations, a lawyer who worked with Rep. Conyers on the House Judiciary Committee said she was called into his office for a meeting, only to find him walking around in his underwear.

Conyers' hometown paper, The Detroit Free Press, called for his resignation in light of what they described as a “public betrayal” in a questionable payout using taxpayer dollars to an alleged victim. The Free Press editorial page consistently leans left and has been supportive of Mr. Conyers on numerous issues during his five-decade long career in Congress.

The women of Congress need to demand the immediate release of all the names of the people on whose behalf taxpayers paid out the $17 million in sexual harassment settlements -- if they don't it will be the worst cover-up since Watergate.

Sexual harassment allegations aren’t some canned political issue. You can’t just go on a Sunday morning network news show, with talking points in hand that your press person likely printed off from the Democratic National Committee’s website, and regurgitate them to a sympathetic media personality, who nods mindlessly while you spew your anti-female rhetoric… all while still pretending to be a feminist.

From John Conyers to Al Franken and many others we taxpayers still don’t know about, it’s time for women in the position of real power to say enough is enough. Every female elected official in the House and Senate has a responsibility to unanimously join together and demand the immediate release of all the names of the people on whose behalf taxpayers paid out the $17 million in sexual harassment settlements, or else they are not only complicit in a cover-up, but they have no business talking about how they advocate for women.

Such a cover-up, if the women of Congress allow it to happen, would be the worst such cover-up since Watergate.

This is how it ends. If these members of Congress know their behavior is no longer enabled, their behavior stops. Taxpayers will no longer have to fund this disgusting juvenile behavior, and women will know they actually have advocates on Capitol Hill who want to empower them instead of pre-programmed feminists who have become so politicized by their party affiliation they don’t bother to fact check the fiction that comes out of their mouth.