What the Air Force Academy hate crime hoax teaches us about the mainstream media and race

After five black students reported racial slurs posted outside their dormitory rooms at a prep school on the grounds of the Air Force Academy, the media went crazy.

Never mind the serious issues plaguing the most vulnerable among us in America’s poorest communities or the major conflicts taking place around the world today. A few racist remarks can command media attention for days.

Thankfully, the more important news story that developed from the incident was the Air Force Academy Superintendent Lt. Gen. Jay Silveria’s powerful speech on racism. The speech went viral. And rightfully so. But as of today, it turns out that one of the supposed victims of the racist remarks is actually the perpetrator.

Yet, this isn’t an isolated incident. The race hoax at the Air Force Academy actually belongs to a string of “hate crime hoaxes” recently reported throughout the United States.

As recently as Monday, police announced that a black man in Riley County, Kansas defaced his own car with racial slurs as part of a “Halloween prank that got out of hand.” And just a few weeks before, another black man was charged in connection with spraying “KKK” and other racist messages on dorm walls at Eastern Michigan University. And I have a hunch that this is just the beginning.

Of course there will be people who make up racial strife when they know the press is itching for their next story. Each instance of racism is fresh fodder to fuel their narrative about how America is mired in white supremacy.

While I hope every perpetrator of these hoaxes is brought to justice, it's equally important that we consider their greatest accomplice: the mainstream media.

They use the same pattern every time. A minority gets mistreated at a coffee shop. The media makes a celebrity out of the victim. The story triggers a national debate and Americans rush to their ideological corners—leaving a whole country divided over one person’s bad experience at a coffee shop. The media wins and America loses—every time.

Consider the recent white supremacist march in Tennessee. About 150 lunatics marched around a small town in Tennessee, yet it was the most important news story of the week. Within hours, Twitter erupted in a debate over #whitelivesmatter. The media won. The white supremacists won (they received all the attention they sought). And America lost.

These hate crime hoaxers simply take advantage of an unnecessarily-heated political climate. If the media wasn’t obsessed with every potential instance of racism, the hoax at the Air Force Academy wouldn’t have gone past Colorado Springs.

Perhaps it’s time that America starts focusing on what binds us together instead of what tears us apart. In the complex and uncertain times that we live in, our country would benefit so much more from a spirit of unity than the media’s same old divisive narrative.