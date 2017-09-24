Judge Jeanine Pirro: NFL players taking a knee, Commissioner Roger Goodell, shame on all of you

The biggest issue facing our country today is the tip-toeing and political correctness that has brought us to the brink of disaster in national security, politics, and sports. The question now is: do we have the fortitude, courage, and determination to stand up to those who threaten our values?

Friday night in Alabama, President Trump did just that and took no prisoners on the sports issue and the NFL players who disrespect our flag.

Last year San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who by the way is without a team this year, began the protest by taking a knee during our Star Spangled Banner.

The fallout was swift and certain. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell called the president's comments “divisive” saying that they demonstrate an “unfortunate lack of respect for the NFL, our great game and all of our players.” He went on to say that the president exhibits “a failure to understand the overwhelming force for good our clubs and players represent in our communities.”

Roger, "force for good"? Are you sure you want to get into this fight?

Roger, if my memory serves me correctly your stance on some of the NFL players and the women they batter is somewhat problematic. Think Ray Rice… and Josh Brown.

And a neuropathologist examining the brains of 111 NFL players found 110 to have CTE aka “chronic traumatic encephalopathy” the degenerative disease linked to repeated blows to the head.

Instead of mouthing off about how you are a force for good, Roger, maybe you ought to get ready to reveal damaging information when the lawsuits start. Think Aaron Hernandez.

According to USA Today NFL player arrests are not only disproportionate to the general population, but the violence associated with these arrests is shocking. And I'm not even talking about the homicides.

And Commissioner, instead of taking sides against the national anthem, maybe you ought to think about your stock holders, your investors.

Even though the stock market, thanks to President Trump is at an all-time high, there is one area that is suffering greatly. Companies that broadcast, yes, the NFL games.

They are all down. Do you think that just maybe there is a correlation between the NFL broadcasting stock slump, the NFL TV ratings fall off, as the protests by these Bozos rises? Attendance is down at NFL games. Sunday night football viewership is down at least 7 percent.

I’m sure you know that, as ESPN has become more political, it has had to lay off employees because of its ratings.

NFL Players Association Executive Director DeMaurice Smith says no one should have to choose a job that forces them to surrender their rights. He says they have “thoughtful discussions in our locker rooms and board rooms.”

Hey, Maurice, the only people who choose a job that forces them to surrender their rights are cops -- the ones who die protecting people they don't even know.

The same liberals who want to protect the constitutional right of people like Colin Kaepernick to symbolically reject America by taking a knee were the ones quick to criticize Tim Tebow for bending a knee to pray and thank God on the field.

And just on Saturday night the Golden State Warriors are refusing to go to the White House -- placing blame on the president saying, he has made it clear we are not invited.

That's nonsense… the president disinvited Stephen Curry, not the team.

Here’s my take: People watch sports to get away from day-to-day stresses, work, illness, financial worries, we don't need to be reminded of political divisions.

All of a sudden football players are lovers of the Constitution and the First Amendment -- you're full of crap. And that includes Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy who called the president a word that I can't say... You want to kneel, sit, or raise your fist during the national anthem, you ought to go kneel in front of a guy who has lost his limbs fighting for you so that you can call the president that!

And don't give me this crap that you guys want to support reform and stand up against social injustice.

You tell me the last time you sat on a jury.

You tell me the last time you joined a school board or fought for laws that help the people you supposedly want to help.

When was the last time you voted? Wrote a letter to your legislator or congressional representative?

You want to convince America that this is about social justice and the Constitution then maybe you ought to get off your ass and do something positive for the country that has allowed you to make a fortune.

America has been incredibly good to you. From the time you displayed talent in sports as a youth America allowed you to shine and become financially prosperous.

There are so many of you who make tens of millions of dollars why don't you get together and take care of the social injustice instead of disrespecting our country?

The country that has turned you into heroes while you train 8-year-olds who don't know any better to take a knee against America… because they're taking their lead from all of you when they don't know any better.

Shame on you.

Shame on all of you.

And shame on you, too, Roger Goodell for not showing you love this country as much as the president does -- when you had the chance.

This column was adapted from Judge Jeanine Pirro’s Opening Statement on September 23, 2017.