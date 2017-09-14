Gregg Jarrett: Hillary gives Americans fifty-six (and counting) incredible reasons why she didn't win

Editor's note: A version of this article originally appeared on September 13, 2017.

Hillary Clinton’s new book entitled “What Happened” was officially released on Tuesday.

Since then, she has been promoting it with the zeal of an indefatigable carnival barker. It seems to be working.

The line for her book signing at a store in New York City stretched around the block. Indifferent to her disciples who had already been waiting for hours, Clinton showed up an hour late. It must be difficult to meet such a demanding schedule, given all her promised appearances on “The View,” the “Today Show,” “CBS Sunday Morning,” CNN, MSNBC, the “Late Show,” and… well, you get the idea. Adoration can be burdensome for the adored.

I’ve spent two days and consumed three packs of Tums trying to digest all 464 pages. (I’m a fast reader.) I initially counted 43 reasons Clinton gives for her 2016 election loss, as she meticulously faults all the people who sabotaged what was rightfully hers. But upon closer examination, I have discovered thirteen more who are to blame. Incredible. But not surprising.

You see, Clinton has long had an aversion to the truth.

She twists it, bends it and contorts it to fit her own needs and ambitions. And so it goes in Clinton’s current “blame tour” as she hawks her book with an eye toward fattening her already considerable bank account.

If you are expecting the truth in “What Happened,” you will be left bereft. Her mythical memoir bears no resemblance to the truth of what happened in her losing quest for the presidency.

Instead, Clinton engages in what psychiatrists call “projection” –when people persistently blame others for their own failings. They view themselves as chronic victims, refusing to accept personal responsibility for the decisions they alone make.

In Clinton’s universe, everyone is to blame but her. She is very much like Richard Nixon who said of the Watergate scandal that forced his resignation as president, “I accept the responsibility, but not the blame”.

And, like Nixon, Clinton’s name is synonymous with scandals and controversies, all of them self-created. No one forced her to set up a private email server. No one made her pocket $225,000 from Goldman Sachs for a speech. No one coerced her into using her foundation in a way that smacks of influence peddling and self-dealing.

In rationalizing her behavior, Clinton tends to manipulate the facts and engage in wholesale deceptions, peddling one fatuous canard after another. She does it so often and so cavalierly that it seems second nature. Distortions and fabrications are endemic in her personality.

Yet, Americans saw through it. Polling data consistently showed that a majority of voters did not trust Clinton because they didn’t believe her. In politics, if they don’t believe you, they’ll never believe in you.

This is Hillary Clinton’s fatal character flaw.

The truth is Clinton was an uninspiring candidate who ran a flawed campaign. She ignored the advice of experienced political professionals. She never understood what voters truly cared about and failed to devise a coherent message that resonated with Americans. And, of course, she was marred by scandals of her own making and the copious excuses she conjured that few seemed to believe.

But in her book and in her many public appearances and interviews, Clinton refuses to acknowledge the truth. That would take the kind of courage that demands honest self-reflection. She is incapable of doing so.

If you want to empty your wallet for a book of fiction disguised as non-fiction, be my guest. If you don’t, here is a list of all of those who Clinton blames for her losing presidential bid. The list will, undoubtedly, grow as she continues talking about it.

1. Sexism

2. Racism

3. Misogyny

4. Xenophobia

5. Suburban women

6. James Comey

7. FBI

8. Russians

9. Vladimir Putin

10. WikiLeaks

11. D.N.C.

12. Barack Obama

13. Joe Biden

14. Bernie Sanders

15. Anthony Weiner

16. Electoral College

17. Polling Data

18. Cable News

19. New York Times

20. Fake News

21. Bots

22. Facebook

23. Twitter

24. Netflix

25. TV Executives

26. ‘Anti-American forces’

27. Democrat documentaries

28. Low information voters

29. People wanting change

30. People who assumed she’d win

31. Republican Party

32. “Content farms in Macedonia’

33. Infowars

34. Goosefer

35. DC Leaks

36. Jill Stein

37. Steve Bannon

38. Voter I-D laws

39. Chief Justice John Roberts

40. KS Sec. of State, Kris Kobach

41. Citizens United

42. Colluding Trump officials

43. Benghazi

44. Rep. Kevin McCarthy

45. Gen. Michael Flynn

46. Julian Assange

47. Roger Stone

48. Reddit

49. Drudge Report

50. Alex Jones

51. Russia Today (RT)

52. Sputnik Network

53. Robert Mercer

54. Koch brothers

55. NBC’S Matt Lauer

56. Fox News Channel

