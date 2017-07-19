Rep. Meadows: Either Repeal ObamaCare or voters will replace us

For seven years the Republican Party has promised to repeal ObamaCare. For seven years they campaigned for our votes and our support with that promise. And yet, even though they control Congress and the White House, ObamaCare is still the law of the land.

As it now stands, the Senate does not have the votes to rid the nation of the scourge to our health care system known as ObamaCare.

The question is why?

Are the liberal Republicans who control the Senate liars, backstabbers or just incompetent?

“Many conservatives are justifiably frustrated with the obstinance of their more liberal colleagues, but both wings of the Republican Party must continue working toward their longstanding promise of repealing and replacing Obamacare,” Heritage Action said in a statement.

Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC) delivered a stern warning to his fellow Republicans Tuesday on my nationally syndicated talk show.

“If we do not repeal the Affordable Care Act after campaigning on it for seven years, the American people will find someone else to represent them – and they should,” Meadows told me.

