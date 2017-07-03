Independence Day: Why being a proud American is easy, even after moving to Australia

I am so honored to be the Proud American host for the Fox News 2017 Independence Day coverage.

Sitting down to write a piece about what makes me proud to be an American is an easy task because I have thought so much about this topic while living in another country for the last 10 months. Of course our military strength and long history of strong alliances with other nations make me a #proudamerican - but I feel like those should go without saying. It's a given! I'll share a few more reasons I am a #proudamerican this 4th of July.

America truly is the land of opportunity. The market is big. The needs are diverse. The people have an unshakeable work ethic. If you work hard, you can get ahead. My folks are small business owners in Charlotte, North Carolina. They own Oasis Pools and Patio as well as The Peppermint Forest Christmas shop. Gotta keep food on the table year round! My mom, dad, and older brother's success with the American dream (as business owners) make me proud to be an American.

Before my Aussie husband and I made the move from the USA to Australia, we took an epic American road trip. We packed our belongings and our yellow lab, Baxter into an RV, and drove from New York City to San Francisco. We watched the landscapes change from city, to mountains, to heartlands, to coastline. We heard the accents change, we tasted the food of each region, and fell in love all over again with the melting pot this great country is today. I called the two week journey our 'From Sea to Shining Sea Trip.' It certainly reinforced my passion as a #proudamerican and I now recommend a cross country U.S. road trip to anyone who will listen!

I hope you enjoy the pictures and I hope you'll tune into the FNC Proud American coverage starting this Sunday and running all day on July 4th.

Anna Kooiman moved to Sydney, Australia in Septemer of 2016 to be with her Aussie husband's family. She is a freelance host on several nationally broadcast Australian TV networks. Kooiman also launched a lifestyle, travel, and fitness website in December of 2016. Follow her on Twitter @annakooiman and visit her website www.annakooiman.com.