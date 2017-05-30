Why does Vox have a problem with masculine Marines?

It takes a special kind of low life to smear the military on Memorial Day. And the folks who run the lefty website Vox – are that kind of low life.

They published a despicable hit piece accusing the Marine Corps of having a toxic masculinity problem -- compared them to a fraternity house.

Author Alex Ward said there was a fight for the soul of the Marine Corps.

"There’s a 'toxic masculinity culture' in the Marine Corps, James Joyner, a professor at the Marine Command and Staff College, told me. That may be what is at the core of the women-in-infantry debate among Marine ranks: the identity crisis of a historically macho club now being forced to let in women," Ward wrote.

As if there's something wrong with demanding that our fighting men -- be masculine?

The story sparked widespread outrage among patriots on social media.

"Vox marks Memorial Day by crapping on the Marines," Twitchy declared.

‘Call me crazy but I'm pretty sure the Marine Corps is supposed to be both masculine and toxic," popular blogger Matt Walsh tweeted.

But we're dealing with the kind of people who seem to want our Marines to prance into battle wearing high heels and camouflage rompers.

I am unfamiliar with Mr. Ward, but it sounds as if Vox has a toxic snowflake problem. Liberal newsrooms have a history of attracting writers who suffer from microaggressions at the mere mention of the military or anything patriotic.

That's the only reasonable explanation for why an American news publication would intentionally attack the military on Memorial Day.

Did you know President Obama was once an avid reader of Vox? Not surprising.



I am all but certain the Vox report would've caused a meltdown in the Obama Pentagon -- think mandatory group hugs, essential oils and white wine spritzers.

But there are no white wine spritzers in Defense Secretary James "Mad Dog" Mattis' Pentagon.

"Find the enemy that wants to end this experiment (in American democracy) and kill every one of them until they’re so sick of the killing that they leave us and our freedoms intact," the retired general once said.

And if that quote doesn't trigger the progressives, consider the general's opinion on men who beat up women:

"You go into Afghanistan, you got guys who slap women around for five years because they didn't wear a veil. You know, guys like that ain't got no manhood left anyway. So it's a hell of a lot of fun to shoot them. Actually it's quite fun to fight them, you know. It's a hell of a hoot. It's fun to shoot some people. I'll be right up there with you. I like brawling."

Oorah, Secretary Mattis! Oorah!

All that to say, I sincerely doubt our brave Marines are going to lose any sleep over the flatulent emissions coming from the emasculated pajama boys over at Vox.



Semper Fi, America.

Todd Starnes is host of Fox News & Commentary. His latest book is “The Deplorables’ Guide to Making America Great Again.” Follow him on Twitter @ToddStarnes and find him on Facebook.