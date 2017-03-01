Jiminy Cricket! Disney goes gay

The folks who gave us Mickey Mouse and Goofy have decided it’s time for your children to enjoy same-sex romance while they slurp down their Fruit Loops.

Disney just broadcast their very first gay cartoon kiss.

It happened during the second season of “Star vs The Forces of Evil,” a cartoon broadcast on Disney XD.

An audience scene shows two guys kissing and a later scene show two ladies sharing an intimate moment.

Click here to get Todd’s newest book – hated by liberals, but loved by deplorables!

Disney is earning accolades for diversity and inclusivity among the LGBTQIA crowd.

There’s also word the upcoming live-action version of "Beauty and the Beast" will include a gay storyline – between LeFou and Gaston.

“LeFou is somebody who on one day wants to be Gaston and on another day wants to kiss Gaston. He’s confused about what he wants,” director Bill Condon told Attitude magazine.

And what better place to discuss human sexuality with your four-year-old than a wholesome Disney movie?

“It is a nice, exclusively gay moment in a Disney movie,” Condon added.

Disney’s pro-gay activism has lots of moms and dads across the fruited plain wondering what in the name of Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious is going on?

It’s unfortunate – that we live in a society where kids can no longer be kids -- but that’s the world in which we live.

But these days everything is about the LGBTQIA agenda. And when it comes to the entertainment industry, nothing is sacred in its quest to indoctrinate American children. Not even Disney.

So, don’t be too surprised if the next Disney animated classic documents Tinker Bell’s torrid lesbian affair with Snow White while a gender questioning Peter Pan crushes on Pinocchio who just got out of a long-term relationship with one of the seven gender-fluid dwarfs.

Jiminy Cricket, America!

Click here for a free subscription to Todd’s newsletter – a must-read for conservatives!

Todd Starnes is host of Fox News & Commentary, heard on hundreds of radio stations. His latest book is “The Deplorables’ Guide to Making America Great Again.” Follow Todd on Twitter @ToddStarnes and find him on Facebook.