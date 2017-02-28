Faith-based posters removed from Langley Air Force Base display after feminist uproar

The Air Force has removed several “faith-based” posters from a display at Langley Air Force Base to appease a group of hysterical feminists who got their pantyhose in a twist over what they called “sexist, male-supremacist language.”

Before we go any further, it’s important to understand the offending passage on the poster was first published in a 1955 Air Force manual.

“Men cannot live without faith except for brief moments of anarchy or despair,” one poster read. “Faith leads to conviction – and convictions lead to actions. It is only a man of deep convictions, a man of deep faith, who will make the sacrifices needed to save his manhood. … It is obvious that our enemy will attack us at our weakest spot. The hole in our armor is our lack of faith. We need to revive a fighting faith by which we can live, and for which we would be willing even to die.”

The words the National Organization for Women found most egregious were “man”, “men” and “manhood.”

“The passages glorify the military’s reliance on male dominance, stating without equivocation that ‘It is only a man of deep convictions, a man of deep faith, who will make the sacrifices needed to save his manhood,” wrote NOW president Terry O’Neill in a letter to Gen. Herbert Carlisle.

“What message does that send to young women who currently serve, or want to serve, in the military? What do you say to the women in your command who make the same sacrifices to protect their country as do men? Is the purpose of the U.S. armed forces really to assist “only” men to make sacrifices necessary to save their “manhood?” she added.

The Military Religious Freedom Foundation (MRFF) fired the first shot on the “faith-based” poster – demanding it be removed because it was an endorsement of religion.

“This message undoubtedly expresses a preference for airmen of religious faith over those who practice no religion,” MRFF founder Mikey Weinstein wrote to General Carlisle. “It not only states that men cannot even LIVE without faith, it questions the loyalty, strength, and sacrifice of non-religious airmen by stating that only men of faith are willing to make necessary sacrifices, as well as that faith is “our only safety.”

But the Air Force dismissed the MRFF’s concerns -- and that’s when the feminists got involved.

“This offensive propaganda must NOT be allowed to continue on display at ACC Headquarters,” O’Neill wrote.

The Air Force surrendered to the feminists faster than you could put on a pair of Birkenstocks.

“With additional time to review all seven posters outside the narrower, primarily religious context of the original complaint about two of them, we concluded the gendered language used in the display interfered with intended messages about personal integrity,” an Air Force spokesperson told the Virginian-Pilot.

The posters, which had been on display for at least six years, have been removed.

It’s time for the Trump administration to crack down on the man-haters and Jesus-haters that have infested the greatest fighting force on the planet.

The Military Religious Freedom Foundation once bragged about having hot line to the Pentagon. Well, it’s time for Defense Secretary "Mad Dog" Mattis to disconnect the number.

As for the overly-sensitive gals at the National Organization for Women, they need to ease up on the politically correct hysterics.

It’s time to man up, ladies.

Todd Starnes is host of Fox News & Commentary, heard on hundreds of radio stations. His latest book is “The Deplorables’ Guide to Making America Great Again.” Follow Todd on Twitter @ToddStarnes and find him on Facebook.