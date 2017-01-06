In the latest bid to derail a Trump Presidency, a group of celebrities have created a video asking anti-Trump supporters to sign a petition to be sent to members of Congress to stand up to Donald Trump. The video was created by the social media campaign Humanity for Progress, formerly known as the pro-Hillary Clinton group, Humanity for Hillary.

Unfortunately, videos like this only promote more negative discourse and separation. They bring about more fear and scarcity when we need love, abundance and unity. Whether you like it or not, Donald Trump will become the 45th President of The United States on Friday, January 20, 2017. That’s as much a fact as the sky being the color blue and the grass being green. Similarly, you wouldn’t argue that the Denver Broncos weren’t the Super Bowl Champions or that the Chicago Cubs didn’t win the World Series, and you can’t argue that Donald Trump didn’t win the election.

Trump won and there’s nothing you nor anyone else can do to change that. Asking people to sign a petition that urges congress to stand up to Donald Trump is childish and accomplishes absolutely nothing. Instead of trying to fight the inevitable, how about giving the guy a chance? You may not like Donald Trump, but the fact is he is going to be the next leader of the free world and it’s time to grow up emotionally, stop acting stupid, put your hate for him on the shelf and stand behind our new president. Trump built a business empire like few others have ever done, and whether you voted for him or not or like him or not, it’s time to give him the opportunity to bring that same success to the office of Commander in Chief.

In the video, Keegan-Michael Key and Sally Field say, “We demand that you block nominees who threaten the rights of women, the LGBT community, people of color, immigrants and the poor.” Unfortunately, Key and Field miss the point entirely. Nobody is saying that Donald Trump is perfect. He’s definitely not going to be the most polished or politically correct president. Even many of his supporters strongly and publicly disagree with some of the things he has said and done in the past. But that’s not the point!

The point is trying to stand in the way of the President of The United States is wrong and interfering with democracy. Quit your whining and instead of wasting your mental energy trying to change the unchangeable, finally accept the fact that Donald Trump is our next president and let’s adopt a spirit of unity and togetherness for the betterment of our country. We’re all stronger when we come together as one.

Finally, to Key, Field and the other celebrities in the video, I urge you to take a look in the mirror. Are you perfect? Have you ever said mean things about someone else? Should we hold that grudge against you for the rest of your life? Should we start a petition for people to boycott your movies and television shows? I don’t think so.

Donald Trump is our next president and that’s a fact. Prior to November 8, 2016, it was perfectly acceptable to be pro Hilary or pro Trump. But not anymore. There’s only one right thing to do: Support President-Elect Trump and together let’s make America great again.

Steve Siebold is a former professional athlete, and a psychological performance and mental toughness coach to athletes. He is author of 177 Mental Toughness Secrets of The World Class and President of Mental Toughness University.