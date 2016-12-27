Shoppers and shopkeepers across the nation were terrorized by rampaging mobs of teenage thugs and juvenile delinquents over the Christmas weekend.

More than a dozen malls across the nation were either evacuated or completely shut down due to "large disturbances." The two major malls in my hometown (Memphis) were among those rocked by violence. There was even a chaotic scene inside the Oak Court Mall -- at what had been one of the most upscale malls in the Mid-South.

There was no rhyme or reason to the violence. Police speculate that social media may have played a role. But there was a common denominator -- most of the chaos was caused by unsupervised teenagers. And hardly anyone was arrested.

That needs to stop. It's time for the police to crack down on lawlessness. There should be no more coddling. If teenagers disrupt commerce and cause mayhem, they should spend the night in jail. It's time for these kids to learn that actions must have consequences.

It's also time for shopping malls to evict unsupervised and underage young people.

It may not be popular with community activists, but anyone under the age of 18 without parental supervision has no business in a mall. Period.



