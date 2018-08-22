90-year-old Michigan grandma celebrates birthday with skydive: 'It was wonderful'

One Michigan woman recently celebrated a milestone birthday by leaping out of a plane at 14,000 feet.

When Dottie Sambiagio turned 90, she was inspired to follow in George H. W Bush’s footsteps and take the plunge, literally, by going skydiving.

“Try and enjoy life. It is so precious. You don’t know how long it is going to be,” Sambiagio told WXYZ.

The grandmother from Petersburg boarded a plane with Skydive Tecumseh for her big adventure. Once they reached just over two and half miles up, strapped to her instructor, Sambiagio jumped from the aircraft into the clouds.

“It was wonderful,” she told the cameraman upon landing, seemingly unfazed by the potentially terrifying experience.

“That ground came rushing so fast. I thought, my legs are going to be bent like an accordion…. next thing I knew we were down and I was fine,” she told WXYZ.

Sambiagio isn’t the first daredevil her age to celebrate a milestone birthday with a skydiving adventure. A Seattle man celebrated his 100th birthday in July by participating in a similar feat.

Robert “Stu” Williamson called the experience a “piece of cake” saying he wanted to do it again.