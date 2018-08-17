Utah mom donating Amazon toys to children's hospital after daughter's sneaky $350 shopping spree

The mother of a little girl who went on a secret $350 Amazon shopping spree in Utah has decided to donate the toys and games to the local children’s hospital.

Catherine Lunt didn’t learn about her 6-year-old Katelyn’s purchases until it was too late and the delivery driver arrived at their Salt Lake City home with a stack of boxes.

“On Friday, I just went online to check something and I noticed a couple items there that I hadn’t ordered,” she told KSL-TV. “I canceled them because they hadn’t been shipped yet, and then I started looking and there was about three more pages of items.”

Katelyn’s older cousin, Ria Diyaolu, told BuzzFeed News the little girl had been allowed to order a Barbie from the online retailer for her birthday with her mom’s supervision. But after getting a taste for online shopping, she decided she wanted more.

Diyaolu shared an image of Katelyn on Twitter standing beside the stack of packages from her recent purchase with a sly grin on her face, which quickly went viral.

"She knew exactly what she was doing when she did it. I was so surprised that a 6-year-old knew how to do one-click, next-day shipping," Diyaolu said. "She’s a little scammer in the making."

Lunt said she initially was going to return the toys to Amazon, but decided to give them to Primary Children's Hospital, instead.

“Katelyn was in Primary Children’s when she was born, so we’ve been wanting to donate something over there,” Lunt said. “She actually had a stroke the first week she was born.”

While some good came out of Katelyn’s scam, Lunt said she hopes to keep her first grader away from online shopping. “She’s not in too much trouble, but she will be in lots of trouble if it happens again,” Lunt said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.